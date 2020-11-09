Kamala Harris win inspires women and girls nationwide

DETROIT (AP) — For countless women and girls, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ achievement of reaching the second highest office in the country represents hope, validation and the shattering of a proverbial glass ceiling that has kept mostly white men perched at the top tiers of American government. The 56-year-old California senator is the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency. She has long credited civil rights legends like Shirley Chisholm, Mary McLeod Bethune and Fannie Lou Hamer as sources of inspiration, as well as her Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan. Harris on Saturday paid tribute to the women, particularly Black women, who paved the way for her.