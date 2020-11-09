Human toll of incendiary weapons documented in new report

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A new report by Human Rights Watch and Harvard’s human rights clinic has documented the use of incendiary weapons and their horrific human cost on civilians over the past decade in conflict zones like Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip and Syria. The report says that the weapons, which can include white phosphorus, inflict excruciating burns, sometimes to the bone. The report, released Monday, details the immediate and long-term effects of such weapons and urges countries to take concrete action at next year’s conference on the Convention on Conventional Weapons to condemn and continue to raise awareness about the use and harm of such weapons.