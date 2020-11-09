House Dem campaign chair won’t seek post anew after losses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairwoman of House Democrats’ campaign committee won’t seek the post again for the next Congress. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos’ decision comes days after her party unexpectedly lost seats in last week’s elections. It reflects dissatisfaction among Democrats over the setbacks, even though Democrats widely outraised Republicans in many races. Both parties and nonpartisan political analysts expected Democrats to pad the size of this year’s majority by perhaps 15 seats. While they are on track to retain House control, they are all but certain to lose seats, leaving them a narrower hold on the chamber.