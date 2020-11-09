Empty Bowls Project mixes it up this year

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- This winter season keeping dinner tables full and stomachs warm is as important as ever, and the Neighbors Place isnt letting a pandemic stop them from acheiving that.

Executive director Donna Ambrose said, "this year like many other organizations we had to cancel our in person event, but it's very near and dear to people's hearts and they look forward to it, we look forward to it so we decided to keep it going "

The "empty bowl project" is their largest event of the year, usually drawing thousands. This year they're hosting the event over a two week span.

Ambrose explains, "people can still purchase bowls, they can still purchase soup it's just not all in one day, were giving you two weely to enjoy empty bowls."

Local shops will be "soup stops", all selling creating handmade bowls now through the 21st, and homemade soups starting the 15th.



Patina coffeehouse is a longtime participant, owner Mark Strehlow says, "this year especially, it's extremely important to donate and do that this especially with unemployment rate being up there's going to be more people out there who need that help."

At Patina, each bowl is unique -- most made my school children. also participating is Clay Corner, where people have been making bowls year around to be donated.

Also being sold this year are hand stamped soup spoons, and cookbooks featuring recipes from your favorite local restaurants.

A small silent action will still be held for the duration, and a virtual thank you will be held the final day, november 21st.