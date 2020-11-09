Election transition process

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- While the nation doesn't always agree when it comes to politics, one thing is for certain: it's been an unprecedented year.

While we now have a projected winner in Joe Biden, it's also clear that President Trump won't be conceding the election anytime soon.

It's a depature from the usual presidential tradition to call to concede and congratulate, a tradition the president says shouldn't take place until all votes are counted.

"The American people absolutely do deserve fair and verifiable elections," said Allison Prasch, assistant professor of rhetoric, politics and culture at UW Madison. "I think you see senators and political leaders on both sides agreeing with that."

In addition to saying he will not concede, the president also says he plans to challenge the results of the election in court.

Kenneth Mayer, a politcal science professor at UW Madison, said this is also a departure from the norm.

"It makes governing hard," he said. "American politics is as polarized now as it has been in the last 140 years."

So what happens if the president does not concede, even up until noon on January 20th, 2020?

"Once the electoral college votes are cast, this isn't a decision he gets to make," said Mayer.

Prasch says these breaks from election traditions this year could have major implications on how the public perceives elections and the role of the president in the long term.

"There are multiple dangers. One of them is strictly our health in the strength of our democratic process," she said.