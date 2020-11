MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources says 2020 has been one for the record books.

The DNR reports more than 90,000 anglers purchased a first-time fishing license this year. That's in addition to 1.4 million anglers who returned to the water this year.

The DNR also said there was a 10% increase in both new resident and nonresident anglers from 2019.

Licenses are good through March 31.