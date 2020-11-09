DHS launches provider enrollment for COVID-19 Vaccine Program

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently opened provider enrollment for the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine program.

The DHS encourages vaccine providers to enroll in the program if they plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to patients once it becomes available in the state.

“We are urging providers that plan on providing COVID-19 vaccines to enroll in the program as early as possible,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “The earlier we start enrolling vaccinators, the more prepared we will be when a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.”

Enrollment for the program is open to entities including:

Pharmacies

Long term care facilities and assisted living facilities

Health care systems

Local and Tribal health departments

Mass vaccination sites

“We want all Wisconsinites to have access to a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,” said Immunization Program Manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer. “This enrollment tool will help us partner with organizations, integrate vaccinations into our statewide COVID-19 response, and ensure that once a vaccine is approved, we can efficiently distribute it across the state.”

A COVID-19 vaccine is not available yet, however there are multiple candidates in the running.

