Devin Williams named NL Rookie of the Year

Brewers Relief Pitcher Devin Williams became just the third Brewer to be honored as the National league's rookie of the year.

Williams was announced as the NL rookie of the year, beating out Phillies infielder Alec Bohm and Padres infielder Jake Croenenworth.

Williams joins Pat Listach and Ryan Braun as the only Brewers to be named NL rookie of the year after putting together a stellar 2020 campaign.

The newly crowned NL rookie of the year held a record of 4-1 for the Crew, had an ERA of 0.33, tossed 53 strikeouts and allowed only one earned run in his time on the mound.