Body cameras part of Marathon Co. 2021 budget, sheriff’s dept. says it would help build trust

MARATHON COUTNY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County 2021 budget will go to a vote on Tuesday. The proposed budget includes $160,000 to fund body cameras for the sheriff's department. That cost would be on-going.

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb said the the addition of body cameras would be cost neutral because of cuts in other areas. According to the budget, the sheriff's department will see "reductions in costs associated with inmate housing, meals and medical expenses."

Billeb said body cameras have been in consideration for years, but cost is often an obstacle. He says the biggest reason for the department recommending the technology in the upcoming budget is community relationships.

"The biggest reason to build trust with the community... they hear stories, but to see it actually unfold, there's value to that," the Chief Deputy said.

Across the country there has been a push for law enforcement agencies to implement body cameras. That push has largely been associated with officer involved shootings.

Body camera footage will also be used in other cases. Billeb said, "where we pick up evidence for the District Attorney's office, where we can show them something that happened or record an interview that maybe wouldn't have been recorded."

Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Westzsteon is in favor of adding body cameras to the sheriff's department, and said the footage can be critical in investigating cases.

However, she hopes that along with the approval of body cameras, the Marathon County Board of Supervisors includes additional funding for her office to ensure there are adequate resources to process the additional evidence provided by the cameras.

For the full proposed budget, click here.