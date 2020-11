TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) — Bowen's Bus Service has informed the School District of Rhinelander that they're not running five bus routes starting on Tuesday. They site the impacts COVID-19 as the reason for the stoppage.

The routes not running are: 19, 26, 27, 36 and 39.

Bowen's says they are working to get all routes running as soon as possible and will provide updates throughout the week.