17 deaths, 100 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin recorded 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 100 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 4,360 positive tests. And 9,717 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,860 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 397 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Sunday, in the North Central Wisconsin region had 201 total COVID patients, 37 of which are in the ICU.

The 17 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,329 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 210,318 or 77.4 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.