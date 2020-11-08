World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win

World leaders are cheering Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president as a chance to fortify democracy and cooperation on climate change, the coronavirus and other problems. Trump has yet to concede defeat, but Western and Asian allies say they want a fresh start after four years of “American First” policies, withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and disdain for NATO and the World Health Organization. In Asia, a region on edge about the strategic ambitions of China’s ruling Communist Party, the elected leaders of Japan, South Korea and Taiwan invoked “shared values” with Washington and expressed hope for close relations. There’s no immediate official reaction from Beijing, which is mired in conflicts with the Trump administration over trade, security and technology.