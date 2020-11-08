Wausau-Rothschild gun show sees increased gun sales

Rothschild, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau-Rothschild gun show wrapped up what organizers said was a successful weekend Sunday.

Held by Bob and Rocco's Gun Shows, the event gave people the chance to purchase firearms and related equipment.

It comes during what organizer Robert Pucci said has been a good year for firearms sales, as people grow more concerned with keeping themselves safe in a year of uncertainty.

"This has been the strongest three months ever in the business," Pucci said. "They've sold more guns and ammunition, right now you can't get ammunition, ammunition is hard to get. The prices reflect that."

He said the pandemic has not had any negative effects on gun sales this year.