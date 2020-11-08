 Skip to Content

Top French diplomat visits Cairo amid tensions over cartoons

CAIRO (AP) — France’s top diplomat is visiting Egypt in an effort to calm tensions with the Muslim world. Sunday’s visit followed anti-French protests over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad and three Islamic extremist attacks on France. At a press conference in Cairo, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian emphasized that France is fighting against terror and extremism, not Islam. He said: “As we always defend the freedom to practice Islam in France … we are also determined to fight against extremism and terrorism.” He met with the Egyptian president, a key French ally, as well as the leader of the Sunni Muslim world’s foremost religious institution, which is based in Cairo. 

