Pleasant End to the Weekend, Wet Week Ahead

Today was not a record breaking day, however, it was still quite warm and sunny. Monday morning will be warm, but as a cold front moves in, it will be looking much more like November this week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and breezy. Record warm minimum likely.

Low: 58 Wind: S 8-12

Monday: Cloudy and humid with an isolated light shower possible before noon. After noon, strengthening to moderate showers and possible thunderstorms.

High: 67 Wind: S turning SW 10-15

Quite the gorgeous end to the weekend with mostly sunny skies to start and a few increasing clouds through the evening. Temperatures did not hit the 70s today but were close in the upper 60s. A moderate breeze from the south also made it quite comfortable to be outside. Overnight we are forecast to be extremely warm with a low temperature around 60 degrees, likely setting a maximum low temperature record.

As we move into the work week on Monday, continual clouds will pile up, turning mostly cloudy. The early hours will be warm, and the high will likely hit around 67 and feel quite humid before the cold air moves into the area along a cold front. There will be a chance for a light isolated shower in the morning. However, in the evening, a strengthened line of showers and storms will bring us anywhere from a half to an inch and a half of rain or more.

Tuesday will remain wet as residual showers will preside in the morning hours. Throughout the rest of the day, on and off showers are possible, so it is advised to bring an umbrella around even if it doesn't look too rainy. Rain showers will feel extremely cool as Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low 50s or upper 40s. Starting Tuesday night, overnight temperatures will mainly be in the mid to upper 20s for the rest of the week.

Wednesday will see variable clouds, and temperatures will take another leap cooler to the low 40s. No rain or snow is in the forecast, but it will be feeling much more like November. Thursday will be dry for the most part with variable clouds once again; however the late evening does have a chance for light rain/sleet/snow. Friday will be partly sunny and chilly around 39 degrees, and cool air will continue into the weekend.

Quite the opposite of this current weekend, the upcoming weekend will be cloudy and chilly with a good chance for snowfall.

Enjoy the end of the wonderful November week. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 8-November 2020

On this Day in Weather History:

1987 - Thunderstorms over Texas produced locally heavy rains in the Hill Country, with 3.50 inches reported at Lakeway, and 3.72 inches reported at Anderson Mill. Thunderstorms over Louisiana produced hail an inch in diameter at Clay and at Provencial. Blustery northwest winds, ushering cold air into western Kansas and into northwest Texas, gusted to 46 mph at Hill City KS. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)