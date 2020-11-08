NTC e-sports team makes playoffs

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- In-person sports and extracurriculars have suffered this year... but e-sports have thrived, especially for NTC.

"It's a really exciting time," said head coach Jon DeGroot.

The team, which is in its second year, has already attracted students from across the country to play. Recently, they met an achievement of a lifetime when they got a shot at the Rocket League playoffs.

"The match up to the playoffs was so exciting, everyone was so pumped to make it in," DeGroot said.

After a wild card win against Randolph-Macon College, the Rocket League team joined 32 teams from schools like Boise State and Mizzou in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) playoffs.

It was a thrill for team captain Benjamin Smith. "That was awesome for us, especially bringing in a couple of new guys and finding good chemistry with them," he said.

Smith said that chemistry is important for their succes, even in a non-contact sport such as this.

"We play 3-v-3 so working as a team, building that confidence with each other and taking that even into future life as well, it definitely is something that we look for," he said.

While they lost in the Sweet Sixteen, DeGroot said it was a thrilling experience for everyone involved, including their growing fan base.

"Our commentators bring so much to the game and fans love watching and kind of feeling part of it," he said.

They say they're excited to grow their roster and even add a JV squad in the next year.

"All the different relationships you can build through it is something I would encourage people to come to," Smith said.