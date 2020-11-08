Man arrested in Monroe County after wielding a knife on Amtrak train

OAKDALE, Wis. (WXOW) - A man is in the Monroe County Jail awaiting charges after threatening Amtrak employees on a train Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was sent to a location just east of Oakdale around 6:46 p.m. where an Amtrak train was stopped.

The sheriff's office said a man, later identified as Timothy Thomas, was brandishing a knife at Amtrak employees while trying to get into a secure area of the passenger train.

Amtrak staff stopped the train. Thomas then left the train on his own according to the sheriff's office and began walking away from the scene.

A short time later, Thomas was found walking along Highway 12 and taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Thomas was then booked into the Monroe County Jail.

No aboard the train was hurt in the incident said the sheriff's office.