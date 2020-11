(WAOW) -- 62-year-old Richard P. Beaudoin died Saturday after hitting a deer on HWY 70, east of Mercer Lake Road, according to the Minocqua Police Department.

Police responded to the crash at 9:52 p.m. Saturday, where Beaudoin of Lac Du Flambeau was pronounced dead.

The department did not release additional details, citing an ongoing investigation.