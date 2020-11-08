Berlin bids farewell to Tegel airport after 60 years

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin bid farewell to the central Tegel airport in the German capital, beloved by some and reviled by others, as it shifts all air traffic to a new hub on the outskirts of the city. On Saturday, airlines moved their last planes stationed at Tegel to the new Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt, which finally opened at the end of October nine years late and far above its original budget. On Sunday, the final scheduled flight took off from Tegel, an Air France jet to Paris, a tribute to the first commercial flight from the airport flown by the airline 60 years ago.