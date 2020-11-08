Beijing noodle restaurant remembers Biden’s 2011 visit

BEIJING (AP) — The Yaoji Chaogan noodle restaurant beneath Beijing’s 600-year-old Drum Tower knows Joe Biden. The management has hung up photos of the U.S. president-elect from when, as vice president, he stopped by for a bowl of noodles and dumplings in 2011. Manager Yao Yan said Sunday, “We are old friends.” Biden was visiting Beijing with his granddaughter Naomi. They were being shown around by then-American Ambassador Gary Locke. In what Chinese newspapers dubbed “noodle diplomacy,” Biden ate at low table before giving onlookers thumbs up and a smile.