Wausau Winter Farmers Market kicks off

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday kicked off the Wausau Winter Farmers Market.

Dozens of people showed for the kickoff to support local farmers in our area who have been needing support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The winter market is something residents look forward to every year, as it gives them something to do in the winter, but there was a time when organizers didn't think they would be able to host the market this year.

Holden Flaig, Market President said, "there was sometimes where we didn't know if even going to have a location it took us down to the wire, I'm just excited that we could pull this together because we keep giving local products to our customers."

The Wausau Winter Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 AM - Noon.

