Trump defied gravity; now falls back to earth, future TBD

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump defied gravity with his extraordinary rise from reality star and businessman to the presidency. And now he has fallen back to earth. In the end, his flurry of raucous rallies, an unprecedented turnout operation and sheer force of will could not overcome the reality of a raging pandemic that has killed more than 236,000 people in the U.S. Trump’s acerbic brand of politics made its mark across the far reaches of the government and beyond. And even in defeat, his impact is likely to resonate for generations in politics, governing and policy. On Saturday, Trump declined to concede to President-elect Biden, instead promising unspecified legal challenges to try to overturn the outcome of the race.