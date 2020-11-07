Suu Kyi victory expected as voting underway in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Voting has begun in Myanmar’s elections, with the ruling party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to be returned to power. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of the national Parliament. There are more than 37 million people eligible to vote, including 5 million first-time voters. Fear of the coronavirus and safety measures put in place to contain it may hurt voter turnout. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won the last polls in 2015 in a landslide, ending more than five decades of military-directed rule. Her NLD party’s main challenger, as it was five years ago, is the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, which has led the opposition in Parliament.