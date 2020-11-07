Summer-like Weekend then Back to Seasonal Soon

Today was another record-breaking warm day with plenty of sunshine and just a few high-level clouds. Strong southerly winds will keep us warm through Monday; however, the temperature drops quickly after.

Wausau broke their temperature record of 68 degrees set back in 1949 by two degrees, topping out at 70 degrees. That is the 3rd high-temperature record set in Wausau just this week, and while no more are in sight, we could see record warm minimum temperatures the next 2 nights.

Sunday will be much like today, although a bit cloudier and breezier. Temperatures will be around 70 degrees and, if hit, will likely be the last 70-degree temperature in 2020. South winds will be sustained throughout the day anywhere from 10-20 miles an hour, although the strong breeze will feel exceptionally pleasant on this warm day. Overnight record warm low temperatures may be hit as we will likely only drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will be the last warm day in the forecast and likely the last day to be comfortable outside in shorts and a t-shirt for a while. It will be much cloudier throughout the day, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Monday evening will turn completely cloudy, and a band of showers from the west will bring us moderate rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms could be possible as well. As the day moves along, it will be gradually more humid.

Tuesday will be the first half of the major temperature drop into the week with highs around 51 degrees. Morning rain showers will still linger into the early evening and there could once again be a chance for isolated thunderstorms. It will turn rather chilly overnight dropping to the upper 20s so it is time to start dressing like it is November once again.

From Wednesday through the rest of the week, temperatures will be quite cool and much more like November in the low 40s or upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday during the day should be mainly dry; however Thursday night through Saturday will see moderate chances for rain or snow showers depending on the hour.

Enjoy the rest of the wild warm weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 7-November 2020

On this date in weather history:

1987 - Heavy snow fell across parts of eastern New York State overnight, with twelve inches reported at the town of Piseco, located in the Mohawk Valley. A storm in the southwestern U.S. left nine inches of snow at the Winter Park ski resort in Colorado. Smoke from forest fires reduced visibilities to less than a mile at some locations from North Carolina to Ohio and Pennsylvania. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1988 - Unseasonably warm weather continued across the state of Texas. Seven cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Waco and Del Rio with readings of 92 degrees. McAllen was the hot spot in the nation with a high of 96 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)