Stevens Point Police chase leads to two arrests

STEVENS POINT (WAOW)- On Saturday morning Stevens Point police attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a car for reckless driving and following too closely on Michigan Ave and Clark St.

Officers say they turned on their lights and sirens but the car fled the scene attempting to lose the squad car, driving through residential neighborhoods.

Police say the driver was driving at high rates of speed and running stop signs, because there were pedestrians in the area the pursuit ended for the safety of the public.

The vehicle was seen driving into Iverson Park by officers and bystanders. The park exits were blocked off by responding officers.

The vehicle was found off road in the park, and eventually one male, and one female were taken into custody for numerous charges.

Portage County Sheriff's Dept. and State Patrol were also on scene to assist.