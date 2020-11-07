Residents react to Former Vice President Joe Biden, now President-Elect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has projected confidence he will win the white house, even as votes were still being counted in various states.

Now that we have results, News 9 talked to residents in the area to get their reaction to our president-elect taking over the white house.

Americans were asked to be patient for days as votes were being counted

Amaiah Xayasoa, a resident said, "I’m a college student and a lot more of my friends voted and it was a bigger deal than I feel like in the previous years so it was pretty cool to see my friends actually voting and actually taking a stand and everything."

Joe Biden projected by ABC news to be the 46th President of the United States.

Taylor Lees, another resident said, "I’ve been waiting a really long time to hear the results I’ve been repeatedly checking so I was super pumped when I saw that it had been called."

On the flip side some residents in our area not thrilled about the news, whereas for some the results didn't matter too much.

Biden's victory comes four days after battleground states scrambled to count each and every ballot.

"It was very hard-fought but I’m not entirely surprised because we’ve ever seen here locally in Marathon County even though I didn’t go for Joe Biden there was still a ton of support," said Kody Hart, Chair for the Democratic Party of Marathon County.

The Trump campaign releasing a statement saying "the election is far from over" and local officials agree. Kevin Hermening, Spokesman for the Republican Party of Marathon County said, "certainly, the numbers have been not favorable for the president as we have seen in the official ones reported so far but the president is definitely going to continue to fight this, we are in for a number of days maybe weeks of legal challenges here in Wisconsin there’s gonna be a big battle I believe."

According to officials president-elect, Joe Biden is eager to get to work but local clerks in our area will start canvassing next week and then certify their numbers to the state.