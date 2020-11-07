Increasingly normal: Guns seen outside vote-counting centers

The most turbulent and norm-breaking presidential election of a lifetime has led to an extraordinary spectacle over the past three days: armed protesters gathering nightly outside offices where local workers are counting the votes to decide who will be the next occupant of the White House. Some carry shotguns. Some have handguns. Most often, they carry black, military-style semiautomatic rifles. The protesters with weapons are a small minority of the demonstrators. There has been no violence, and the laws in Arizona and Michigan — where guns have been seen outside vote-tabulation centers — allow people to openly carry guns in public. But experts warn that the guns create a dangerous situation that could tip easily into violence.