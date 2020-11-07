Message of Election 2020: Trump lost, but Trumpism did not

WASHINGTON (AP) — One takeaway from Election 2020 is that while President Donald Trump lost, Trumpism did not. Many voters offered a consistent refrain about Trump: They liked his policies but could not abide his anger-fueled personality, his constant use of Twitter as a weapon and the way he ridiculed anyone who dared disagree with him. Democrat Joe Biden’s call for a return to decency, and his promise to be a president for all Americans and not just the base of his party, was an important part of his formula.