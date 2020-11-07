EXPLAINER: Why AP called Nevada for Biden

The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of Nevada’s presidential contest Saturday, after a new batch of ballots released by state election officials gave the former vice president a more than 2 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump. Counting votes in Nevada has been a slow going process. Though 88 percent of the expected vote has been tabulated, mail ballots postmarked by the Nov. 3 election day can be counted until Tuesday. And there were tens of thousands of provisional ballots left to be counted. The AP called the race for Biden after a ballots released Saturday, nearly all of which were from Clark County, a Democratic area where most of the state’s voters live, confirmed that Trump could not catch his lead.