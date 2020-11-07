California Republican Darrell Issa headed back to Congress

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Republican Darrell Issa is returning to Congress after securing a victory in the most conservative U.S. House district in Southern California. The former nine-term congressman and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump trailed early in the San Diego-area 50th District race. But as more votes were counted after Election Day, he overtook Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. Saturday’s vote count update gave him a 23,000-vote lead and secured the victory. Issa, once the richest member of Congress, didn’t seek re-election in 2018 in the neighboring 49th District after nearly losing the seat two years earlier. The 50th District opened when GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter resigned after pleading guilty to a federal corruption charge.