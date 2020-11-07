Black leaders greet Biden win, pledge to push for equality

DETROIT (AP) — A tough road lies ahead for President-elect Joe Biden who will need to chart a path forward to unite a bitterly divided nation and address America’s fraught history of racism that manifested this year through the convergence of three national crises. Biden’s campaign centered on unity and repudiating President Donald Trump’s racial divisiveness but he now must shift toward action with the looming uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic’s disparate impact on Black Americans and people of color, joblessness and a summer of unrest and protests.