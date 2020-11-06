Wonderful weekend then big changes early next week

The incredible string of warm and dry November weather continues around our region. Record warm temperatures are expected over the next few days. The southerly winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph through the weekend, but otherwise we will just have filtered sunshine to enjoy coming through layers of high cirrus clouds.

Temperatures should fall back to near 50 degrees Friday night. Saturday will bring a pleasant high near 69. The record high for Saturday is 68 degrees in Wausau, just like it was Friday. There is a chance we could set record warm minimum temperatures as well this weekend. You will notice the air getting a bit moister this weekend as dew points climb into the 50s.

A pattern change is on the horizon though for early next week. A large storm system currently in the western part of the country will slide east and draw plenty of moisture into our region from the south. As a cold front pushes into Wisconsin Monday, we expect rain to gradually develop, especially late in the day. There might even be a clap of thunder. Lows on Monday should be near 54 with highs in the mid 60s.

The rain will continue Tuesday as a fairly strong low pressure system moves across the region. Some models suggest we could get as much as 1.0 to 1.5 inches of rain total from late Monday and Tuesday. There is some potential for wet snow to mix in Tuesday night as colder air sweeps in. However, at this point it appears the greater chance of significant snow may stay back in Minnesota. Otherwise temperatures will stay in the 40s Tuesday, quite a change!

Wednesday looks blustery in the morning as the storm pulls away and we should gradually get some sunshine. Highs will probably stay around 39 degrees.

The next weather system is projected to roll in by late Thursday of next week with a possible mix of light rain and snow. Snow showers may linger into early Friday. Highs should reach the low 40s Thursday and just the upper 30s next Friday.

Enjoy the mild conditions! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:20 p.m., 6-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1951 - Snow fell from the Texas panhandle to the Lower Great Lakes, leaving record totals of 12.5 inches at Saint Louis MO, and 14.1 inches at Springfield MO. Other heavier snowfall totals included 20 inches at Nevada MO, 13.5 inches at Sedan KS, 13 inches at Decatur IL, and 10 inches at Alva OK. In the Saint Louis area, up to 20 inches was reported in Washington County. (5th- 6th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

2005 - Severe thunderstorms produced a deadly tornado near Evansville, Indiana during the early morning hours of November 6. There were 23 fatalities from the tornado, with 19 of the deaths occurring in the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park located just to the southeast of the city (Associated Press). It was Indiana's deadliest tornado since the Super Outbreak on April 3, 1974.