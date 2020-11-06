Wisconsin reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the last two days, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services has reported just under 6,000 new COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state went over 6,000.

There have been 6,141 positive tests and 14,644 new negative tests since yesterday. The previous record daily increase of 5,771 cases was set on November 3.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 198,090 or 77.4 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin recorded 62 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 244 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,774 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 376 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The 62 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,256 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.