Virginia prosecutor finds 2018 police shooting justified

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor has found that the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Black man who ran onto a highway during a mental health crisis was justified. The finding by Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin confirms an earlier finding by her predecessor. McEachin found that the officer’s use of deadly force was a “reasonable response” due to the danger posed by the man’s “violent” behavior. Marcus-David Peters was a 24-year-old high school biology teacher when he was shot by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018. Peters’ family says the officer should not have used deadly force on someone who was obviously in the throes of a mental health crisis.