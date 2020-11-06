Vatican to release McCarrick report Tuesday, spans 1930-2017

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has set Tuesday for the release of its long-awaited report into what it knew about ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct during his rise through the church hierarchy.The Vatican said Friday the report, two years in the making, would span McCarrick’s life, from 1930-2017, and would cover “the Holy See’s institutional knowledge and decision-making process” as he rose through the church’s ranks.Francis last February defrocked McCarrick after a Vatican investigation determined he sexually abused minors as well as adults.