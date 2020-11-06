ThedaCare to provide COVID-19 testing in rural communities

NEENAH, Wis. (WAOW) — Due to increases in COVID-19 cases in the past several weeks in Wisconsin, ThedaCare is coordinating mobile testing sites in the rural communities they serve.

“We know that to best manage community spread of COVID-19, testing and contact tracing are critical,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare Chief Medical Officer. “Testing gives us insight to the breadth and depth of those infected in our communities, and thus what the future numbers may be.”

ThedaCare is offering testing from 9 am to 5 pm at the following dates and locations:

November 6 – ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

– ThedaCare Medical Center-New London November 9 – Shawano High School (220 County Road B. in Shawano)

– Shawano High School (220 County Road B. in Shawano) November 10 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

– ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca November 11 – Shawano High School

– Shawano High School November 12 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose

– ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose November 13 – Shawano High School

It's drive-through style testing and free to all community members experiencing symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Appointments are not required, but are encouraged. Results will be returned online or by phone.

ThedaCare says the testing schedule is likely to be expanded.