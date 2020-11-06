 Skip to Content

REPORT: Another Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis (WAOW) — Reportedly, another Packers player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, one player tested positive today.

There is no information on who the player is.

This is the second positive test for the Packers, running back AJ Dillon tested positive earlier in the week. Two other players, Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin, have also been designated as "high risk" close contacts and must isolate.

