REPORT: Another Packers player tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis (WAOW) — Reportedly, another Packers player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, one player tested positive today.

No new positives in Denver, SF, Houston or Philly, per sources.



However, there is one Packers’ player who played last night who tested positive today, per source.



There also are two positives in Cincinnati (on bye) and one in Chicago, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

There is no information on who the player is.

This is the second positive test for the Packers, running back AJ Dillon tested positive earlier in the week. Two other players, Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin, have also been designated as "high risk" close contacts and must isolate.