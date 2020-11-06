Paul Shanley, priest at center of sex scandal, dead at 89

WARE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a former Roman Catholic street priest who played a pivotal role in the sexual abuse scandal that rocked the Archdiocese of Boston has died. Police in the west-central Massachusetts town of Ware have confirmed Paul Shanley’s death on Friday. Shanley was a popular priest who counseled gay and troubled youths in the 1960s and 1970s. In 2005, he was convicted of raping a boy at a Newton church in the 1980s and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was freed in 2017. Shanley was a notorious figure in the clergy sex abuse scandal that exploded in Boston in 2002.