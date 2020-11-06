 Skip to Content

Palestinian in Israel prison ends 100-plus day hunger strike

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian prisoner held by Israel has agreed to end his hunger strike, which has lasted over 100 days. His family and a prisoner rights’ advocate said on Friday that he’d received assurances from Israeli authorities that his open-ended detention will not be extended beyond the end of November. The 49-year-old prisoner has refused to eat since he was arrested in July and locked up under administrative detention, a policy Israel uses to hold Palestinians without charges on suspicion of undisclosed security offenses. Palestinians and human rights groups say the policy violates the right to due process. 

