MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow quarantines after coronavirus exposure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Friday she is quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. In a social media post, Maddow said that she’s tested negative so far but plans to remain at home until it’s safe for her to be back at work “without putting anyone at risk.” Maddow is host of MSNBC’s most-watched show and has been a key part of the cable channel’s election coverage. She was off the air Friday night. In her online message, she wished patience and calm for all for all and said she hopes these “remarkable times” bring out the best in everyone.