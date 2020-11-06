Israel criticized over West Bank home demolitions

KHIRBET HUMSU, West Bank (AP) — Israel has come under heavy criticism after the military demolished several homes and other structures in a Bedouin community in the occupied West Bank at a time when much of the world’s attention was focused on the U.S. election. A group of European diplomats visited the community of Khirbet Humsu in the northern Jordan Valley on Friday in support for the Palestinian community against what an EU representative said was a violation of international law. Israeli troops with bulldozers and heavy equipment on Tuesday, U.S. Election Day, demolished 18 tents and other structures that housed 74 people, including 41 minors. Israel says the structures were built without permission.