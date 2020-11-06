Eta back to sea as Central America tallies damages and dead

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — As the remnants of Hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments worked to tally the displaced and dead and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. It will be days before the true toll of Eta will be known. Its torrential rains battered economies already strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic, took all from those who had little and laid bare the shortcomings of governments unable to aid their citizens and pleading for international assistance. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei says dozens of people have been killed in landslides.