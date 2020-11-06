Enjoy more warm weather over the weekend

More record warmth is on the way for today and tomorrow. The weather will not turn cooler until the middle of next week. At that point you will not only need a jacket, but perhaps some rain gear as well.

Today: Hazy sun and warm. Record highs likely.

High: 72 Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and remaining mild.

Low: 51 Wind: SW 10-15

Saturday: Filtered sun, breezy, and quite warm again.

High: 69 Wind: SW 10-18

Get your short sleeve shirts and shorts ready for this afternoon once again. We should have hazy sun and highs in the low to mid 70s. With temps reaching those levels, there will be some record highs recorded in most of our area. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A southerly wind will continue on Saturday and Sunday and this means the temperatures will remain well above normal. There will be a few more clouds filtering the sun over the weekend, but high temps should still reach the upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be mild and a bit humid, with the mercury topping out in the mid to upper 60s. The clouds will thicken up on Monday and a cold front moving in from the west will produce a good chance of rain later in the afternoon and into the evening hours. There will also be some isolated thunderstorms. This same cold front will stall over Wisconsin on Tuesday and a low pressure system moving up from the south along that front will continue to produce a good chance of rain. Along with the wet weather, temps will be a lot cooler on Tuesday, ranging in the 40s. The rain might mix with a little snow before ending later Tuesday night.

We should be back to dry weather with some breaks of sun on Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in the low to mid 40s.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1988 - A powerful low pressure system over the Great Lakes Region continued to produce snow across parts of the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes Region. Snowfall totals along the shore of Lake Superior reached 24 inches, with three feet of snow reported in the Porcupine Mountain area of Upper Michigan. Marquette MI established a November record with 17.3 inches of snow in 24 hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)