Criminal complaint details alleged sexual misconduct from Marshfield police chief

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A criminal complaint has been filed in relation to charges against Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza.

In the complaint, the victim - a female police officer - alleges inappropriate touching to several parts of her body and his. The victim allegedly told investigators that she felt she had no choice in the matter, and felt like they would lose their job by reporting or trying to stop the assault.

When investigators asked how many times the alleged assault happened, the victim reportedly could not give a number but said it happened "a lot."

The alleged misconduct reportedly goes back at least five years.

Investigators also interviewed a witness, who told them he did not see anything specifically but observed Gramza's interactions with women. The witness says these "flirtatious" interactions appeared more than what would be appropriate for a professional.

Allegedly, the victim told the witness about her complaints with Gramza as early as five years ago, but the witness did not report due to the victim's fear of retaliation.

Gramza admitted to investigators that he had a sexual relationship with the victim, but claims it was consensual.

He claims he last kissed the victim the year prior and claims they had limited contact between October 2019 and January 2020.