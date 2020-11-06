Christmas decorations going up early this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In case you need a reminder, we are three weeks away from Thanksgiving and 50 days away from Christmas but with the pandemic some people are looking for joy.

For some, that joy is coming from putting up those decorations earlier this year and many stores like ACE Hardware are ready.

"We've seen a lot of excitement from our customers coming into the store looking for Christmas items, some people are maybe a little depressed or feeling down about the whole situation and they need a little uplifting and so they've come in to look for something new bright and exciting," said Dave Huth, ACE Hardware Manager.

He also says they are fully stocked and ready for more customers to hop on the trend.