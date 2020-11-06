At least 3 die in latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities

STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — Nagorno-Karabakh authorities say at least three civilians have been killed in the latest Azerbaijani shelling of the separatist territory. The authorities said that Azerbaijani rockets and artillery shells hit residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh’s regional capital and in a city in the hills just south of Stepanakert. They said the assault killed a woman and her two grandchildren in the capital on Friday. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry customarily denied targeting civilian areas and in turn accused Armenia of targeting the city of Terter and nearby villages in Azerbaijan. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.