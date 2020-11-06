Aspirus Wausau Hospital installs medication disposal bin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area hospital is adding one more resource to help fight medication misuse.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital has installed two public medication disposal bins..

You can find the two drop boxes as soon as you walk into the Entrance A lobby. One will be used mainly for unused or expired medication. The second drop box is used for sharps, so you can dispose of needles or sharp medical objects.

Tara Draeger, System Director of Community Health for Aspirus said, "we want to give people an option to safely dispose of their unwanted and unused medications so we don't want them in the hands of our younger generation or somebody that does not need those medications, we also want to make sure that we are environmentally friendly that its not going into our groundwater and things like that."

Hospital officials hope by installing these bins, public health and safety will improve.

You can drop items off anytime the hospital is open.