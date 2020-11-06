Aspirus Medford Hospital receives federal assistance staff, an effort to treat more patients

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Medford Hospital has received federal assistance staff in an effort to treat more patients as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the badger state.

As cases began to surge Aspirus officials looked into state and federal help to assist with the influx of patients.

The US Department of Health and Human Services sent a medical assistance team of about 30 people to help care for patients. The hospital said in a statement, "the expansion has enabled Aspirus to care for an additional 30 patients since arriving and is helping relieve pressure on other hospitals across our system."

The additional staff allowed Aspirus Medford Hospital to increase capacity from 12 to 35 staffed beds.

The federal support staff will be on site until next week andAspirus will then decide whether to continue staffing the beds.