Advocates race to find Georgia voters who cast bad ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — With the presidential race in Georgia potentially coming down to a few thousand or even a few hundred votes, advocates for both candidates were racing to find every person who submitted a flawed ballot that could not initially be counted. Some were absentee voters with missing signatures. Some voters did not have an ID when they arrived at the polls. Others were not listed on the voter rolls and will need to explain why. All of them must correct, or “cure,” their ballots right by 5 p.m. Friday for their votes to count. It was also increasingly clear that final results will not be known for days.