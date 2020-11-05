Wisconsin reports nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- For a second day in a row, Wisconsin reports just shy of 6,000 new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 5,922 positive tests and 9,518 new negative tests since yesterday. The day before, the state reported 5,935 new cases.

Wisconsin recorded 38 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 223 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The 38 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,194 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,747 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 360 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 193,369 or 77.4 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.